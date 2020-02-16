Fixed Satellite Service Market 2019 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2024

An FSS is a type of service that uses geosynchronous satellites to broadcast through TV and radio, telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by governments, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users. It can provide information to intelligence and security organizations. FSS is classified into wholesale services and managed services. The satellites used for FSS have low-power output and require larger dish-style antennas than direct broadcasting satellites. FSS works with bands such as C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band. For industry structure analysis, the Fixed Satellite Service industry is relatively concentrated. These players usually are large multinational corporations owned by business giants or national governments. The top five players account for about 60.74% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption value area, also the leader in the whole Fixed Satellite Service industry.

Europe occupied 26.13% of the market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia (Excluding China), which respectively account for around 23.03% and 15.36% of the global total industry. Geographically, Europe and North America has been relatively mature application and the market development is gentle. The market outlook is still very broad in Asia-Pacific and other developing countries. According to this study, over the next five years the Fixed Satellite Service market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14500 million by 2024, from US$ 12500 million in 2019.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SES

Intelsat

Eutelsat Communications

Telesat

SKY Perfect JSAT

SingTel Optus

Star One

Arabsat

Hispasat

AsiaSat

