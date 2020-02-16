Food Processor Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2019 to 2023

Food Processor Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Food Processor Market by type (full sized food processor, slicer/choppers, grinder, blender, hand operated, mini food processor and others), by technology (batch bowl, continuous feed, bowl and continuous feed, buffalo choppers and others), by application (dairy processing, meat/poultry processing, beverage processing, bakery, fruit and vegetable processing and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global food processor market include:

• GEA Group (Germany)

• Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

• KRONES AG (Germany)

• Thurne (U.K.)

• Shanghai Shininess Industrial Co. Ltd., (China)

• Buhler AG (Switzerland)

• Unified Brands (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Others

On the basis of type, the global food processor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Full sized food processor

• Slicer/choppers

• Grinder

• Blender

• Hand operated

• Mini food processor

• Others

On the basis of technology, the global food processor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Batch bowl

• Continuous feed

• Bowl and continuous feed

• Buffalo choppers

• Others

On the basis of application, the global food processor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Dairy processing

• Meat/poultry processing

• Beverage processing

• Bakery

• Fruit and vegetable processing

• Others

On the basis of region, the global food processor market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

The food and beverage industry can be described as an industry where companies are involved in the processing of raw food items, packaging, and distribution. This comprises ready-to-eat-foods, fresh foods, packaged food items, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and beverage industry is considered one of the most rapidly evolving industries.

Food and beverages play an integral role in modern people’s daily life. Bored with their drab way of living, people like to explore interesting and new stuff each day to make their life happening. In their quest to leading an exciting lifestyle, food and beverages play a major part. Among the list of food and beverages produced, soft drinks find a top position which has made the F&B companies bigger.

The F&B industry is divided into two major segments, namely, production and distribution. Production is the processing of cheese and meat and the making of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, packaged food items, and other modified foods. Distribution involves transportation of the finished products into the hands of the consumers. The industry highly focuses on technology and mechanical manipulation of raw food items to create value-added products.

The food and beverage industry operates at the mercy of the changing preferences and tastes of the consumers. Social intelligence is considered an integral part of the research mix since F&B brands attempt to spot the social change and augmenting trends to respond to effective strategies. Consumers require functional and fortified food which fuel their brain, promote gut health, and also benefit their physical appearance. Grocery shelves of the stores will soon be stacked with items like kombucha and products which offer a function to the consumer’s bodies.

The growing consumer demand for transparency is one of the biggest trends impacting market growth. Consumers now want to have a clear knowledge about the ingredients of their food products. They seek simplicity besides better food quality. They always look for brands that share transparency and reflect their values. With consumers demanding to know about the food they consume, safety related to food are costing the industry billions every year.

