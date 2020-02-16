Gas Insulated Substation Market Driven by their Reliability and Low Maintenance | 2024

This research study analyzes the gas insulated substation market in terms of revenue (US$ Bn). The market has been segmented on the basis of voltage and geography. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional and country level from 2015 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the gas insulated substation business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the gas insulated substation market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive industry analysis of gas insulated substations with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and profitability of the gas insulated substation market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the gas insulated substation business in the U.S. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the compact size and reliability of gas insulated substations. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the gas insulated substation market on the basis of revenue realization and industrial growth. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The gas insulated substation market was analyzed across four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. These regions are further segmented by country and voltage of installed gas insulated substations globally. Voltage range (0 to 72.5 Kv and above 72.5 Kv) has been provided for each country and region. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the gas insulated substation market. Some of the key manufacturers of gas insulated substations are ABB Group, Eaton Corporation Plc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Crompton Greaves Limited, and Toshiba Corporation. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

