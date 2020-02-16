Geomembranes Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Geomembranes Market 2019

This report analyzes the global geomembranes market by type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, PVC, EPDM, PP, and others), by technology (blown film, cast film, laminations, and others), by application (waste & landfills, mining, water storage, canals, oil & gas, and others), by end user (aquaculture, agriculture, water management, industrial packaging, petrochemicals, building & construction, and other) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global geomembranes market is expected to grow USD 4.05 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023.

The major players in global geomembranes market include:

GSE Environmental, LLC (US)

• Atarfil SL (Spain)

• Carlisle SynTec Systems (US)

• Solmax International, Inc. (Canada)

• Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

• Officine Maccaferri S.p.A (Italy)

• Agru America, Inc. (US)

• NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Colorado Lining International, Inc. (US)

• Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (US)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

America

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

North Africa

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

On the basis of type, the global geomembranes market has been categorized into the following segments:

• HDPE

• LDPE

• LLDPE

• PVC

• EPDM

• PP

• Others

On the basis of technology, the global geomembranes market has been categorized into the following segments:

Blown Film

• Cast Film

• Laminations

• Others

On the basis of application, the global geomembranes market has been categorized into the following segments:

Waste & Landfills

• Mining

• Water Storage

• Canals

• Oil & Gas

• Others

On the basis of end user, the global geomembranes market has been categorized into the following segments:

Aquaculture

• Agriculture

• Water Management

• Industrial Packaging

• Petrochemicals

• Building & Construction

• Other

On the basis of region, the global geomembranes market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Chemicals were made and used throughout the historical period, but the birth of heavy chemical industry which includes the production of a chemical in large quantities for a variety of uses concurred with the beginnings of the industrial revolution. The chemical industry comprises the companies that are into producing industrial chemicals by converting raw materials such as oil, natural gas, air, water, metals, and minerals into more than a thousand different products. The chemical industry has been a core part of the global economic landscape for many centuries. This recalls an instance, where first chemical plants were set up in Europe during the industrial revolution. These chemicals were used during the industrial revolution, in chemical processes for making concrete and clothing. Since then, the chemical industry has become an upholder of chemical production across the world.

What is meant by chemical industry? The definition is outlined by ‘manufacture of chemicals and chemical products.’ This category thus involves major sub-sectors such as the manufacture of necessary chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber as primary forms, manufacture of pesticides and agrochemical products, manufacture of paints, varnishes, and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics. Other than these, more sub-sectors are listed as: manufacture of soap, detergents, cleaning, polishing, perfumes and toilet preparations, Manufacture of other chemical products which includes explosives and pyrotechnic products, glues, essential oils, and photographic chemical material, composite diagnostic preparations, and manufacture of human-made fibers.

