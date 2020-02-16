Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

A 2D barcode scanner is a process of interpreting two-dimensional barcodes, which store data in two dimensions, rather than in just a series of black and white bars. 2D barcode reader is also called as “Quick Response Code (QR Code)” as they enable fast data access. The reader deciphers the encoded URL, which leads the browser to the appropriate information. The commercial use of 2D barcode reader started in 1981. A 2D bar code reader is employed in various industries to access associated information extensively.

One of the primary reason driving this market increased acceptance of 2D barcodes across various sectors. Another factor driving the demand 2D barcodes is their proficiency to adapt an enormous size of information, unlike 1D barcode scanner. Increased memory at optimum pricing has been a key technological factor, which is an attractive proposition for end users. A key challenge in the market is the insufficiency for capital investment to innovate 2D barcodes. 2D barcode scanners are costlier than their 1D counterparts. Performance, design, and ergonomics are among the top factors of competition among 2D-barcode vendors. Furthermore, price competitiveness offers an additional advantage to barcode scanner vendors.

DPM (Direct Part Marking) is introducing new opportunities for manufacturing more automated solutions and track products through its full life cycle. It can be a potential market for the 2D imager. Also, government regulations and policies may result in the adoption of these devices in industries including healthcare & pharmaceuticals, transportation, and military applications.

Key regions for this market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA and Latin America. North America and Europe are projected to dominate this market over the forecast period with steady growth rates while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the same period. The adoption rate of barcode technology in India is growing at a healthy growth rate making the industry more attractive day by day.

Some of the key players in the market include Honeywell, OCR Canada, Motorola Solutions, Datalogic, Zebra Technologies, Telenor, SATO, Bluebird, Opticon, Denso ADC, NCR and others. The market is dominated by vendors and will continue the same trend over the forecast period. Continued consolidation is expected with small and medium sized companies focused on niche applications. Image recognition technology which is an alternative technology for 2D barcode reader is at its emerging stage. The main advantage of the image recognition technology as compared to 2D bar codes is that no special software has to be installed. One of the disadvantages of image recognition is that images cannot be recognized because of their image quality. Especially in low light situations images tends to get blurry and grainy. This market is expected to become highly competitive over the forecast period as the market is driven by new technologies and innovations, resulting out of continuous R&D activities by the key players across the industry. Most of the companies are focusing their R&D activities to find low cost and precise products by incorporating new technologies.

The global 2D Barcode Reader market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the 2D Barcode Reader market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2D Barcode Reader in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Honeywell

OCR Canada

Motorola Solutions

Datalogic

Zebra Technologies

Telenor

SATO

Bluebird

Opticon

Denso ADC

NCR

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

QR Codes

Data Matrix Code

PDF417codes

Aztech 2D Barcodes

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail

Advertisements

Transportation

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global 2D Barcode Reader market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of 2D Barcode Reader market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global 2D Barcode Reader manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 2D Barcode Reader with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of 2D Barcode Reader submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2D Barcode Reader are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 2D Barcode Reader market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of 2D Barcode Reader market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

