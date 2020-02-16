Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market Application And Growth Rate through Top Companies like BASF, The Dow Chemical, NIPSEA Group
This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
Acrylic surface coatings are fast-drying paints comprising pigments suspended in acrylic polymer emulsion. These coatings are made up of a methacrylic or acrylic polymer that possesses strong color retention property. Acrylic coatings are soluble in water; however, they become water-resistant in the dry state. Different technologies used in acrylic surface coatings include waterborne coating, solvent-borne coating, and powder coating. Acrylic surface coatings are characterized by properties such as high surface hardness and elastomeric finish when applied as roof coating on buildings.
Among the various applications, the construction segment held the largest share in the global acrylic surface coating market. Construction is one of the most dynamic industrial sectors, owing to the increasing urbanization. Therefore the segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.
This report researches the worldwide Acrylic Surface Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Acrylic Surface Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Acrylic Surface Coating capacity, production, value, price and market share of Acrylic Surface Coating in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
The Dow Chemical
Axalta Coating Systems
NIPSEA Group
PPG Industries
The Valspar Corporation
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Asian Paints
Acrylic Surface Coating Breakdown Data by Type
Waterborne Coating
Solvent-Borne Coating
Powder Coating
Acrylic Surface Coating Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Automotive
Household Furniture
Other
Acrylic Surface Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Acrylic Surface Coating Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
