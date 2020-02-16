Global Alkaline Fuel Cells Market Analysis Estimated with Top Key Players – Fuel Cell Energy, Bloom Energy, Toshiba, Samsung SDI, AFC Energy

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Alkaline Fuel Cells Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The alkaline fuel cell (AFC), also known as the Bacon fuel cell after its British inventor, Francis Thomas Bacon, is one of the most developed fuel cell technologies. NASA has used alkaline fuel cells since the mid-1960s, in Apollo-series missions and on the Space Shuttle. Alkaline fuel cells consume hydrogen and pure oxygen producing potable water, heat, and electricity. They are among the most efficient fuel cells, having the potential to reach 70%.

The AFC market has immense potential to grow in certain markets owing to improved efficiencies in niche applications. Increasing research and development activities coupled with expanding niche applications and preference of AFCs offer great opportunities for the market growth in the next few years.

This report presents the worldwide Alkaline Fuel Cells market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dupont Fuel Cell

GS Yuasa

Fuel Cell Energy

Bloom Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

AFC Energy

Ballard Power Systems

Hitachi

Delphi

Panasonic Corp

Doosan

Alkaline Fuel Cells Breakdown Data by Type

Circulating Electrolyte Alkaline Fuel Cell

Fixed Electrolyte Alkaline Fuel Cell

Dissolved Fuel Alkaline Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel Cells Breakdown Data by Application

Fuel Cell Taxi & Boat

Generator and Golf Car

Other

Alkaline Fuel Cells Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Alkaline Fuel Cells Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

