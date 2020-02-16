Global Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In 2018, the global Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott
AdnaGen
Enzo Biochem
Epigenomics
Exact Sciences
Fujirebio
Gen-Probe
Applied Gene Technologies
Arca
Takara Bio
Targeted Diagnostics & Therapeutics
Tosoh
Veridex
Beckman Coulter/Danaher
Becton Dickinson
Biomedical Diagnostics
Nanogen Elitech
OncoLab
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Panacea Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Immunoassays
Molecular Diagnostics
Chromosome Analysis
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Research Center
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alpha-Fetaprotein Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025