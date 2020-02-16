Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – Pfizer, Novartis AG, Eisai, H. Lundbeck A/S
Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also referred to simply as Alzheimer’s, is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly and worsens over time. It is the cause of 60% to 70% of cases of dementia.
Europe is estimated to grow at a rapid pace owing to the high prevalence of AD coupled with ever improving diagnostic capabilities. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income level.
This report studies the global market size of Alzheimers Therapeutics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Alzheimers Therapeutics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Alzheimers Therapeutics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Alzheimers Therapeutics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pfizer
Merck &
Novartis AG
Eisai
H. Lundbeck A/S
AC Immune
TauRx Pharmaceuticals
Actavis plc.
Forest Laboratories
Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries
Janssen Pharmaceutical
GE healthcare
Eli Lilly And Company
DiaGenic ASA
VTV Therapeutics
Hoffman-La Roche
AstraZeneca
Daiichi Sankyo Company
Market size by Product
Donepezil
Memantine
Rivastigmine
Market size by End User
Early to Moderate Stages
Moderate to Severe Stages
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
