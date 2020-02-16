Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 10 Bn by 2026 | at a CAGR of 4%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Automotive Garage Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive garage equipment at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast, based on revenue (in US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive garage equipment market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for garage equipment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the automotive garage equipment market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive garage equipment market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive garage equipment market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive garage equipment market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of garage type, equipment type, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for garage equipment in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive garage equipment market. Key players operating in the automotive garage equipment market include Autec, Inc., Hunter Engineering Company, Ravaglioli S.p.A, LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. , LINCOLN ELECTRIC HOLDINGS, INC. , CORGHI, Automotive Equipment International, CEMB USA, and Hennesy Industries LLC.

Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive garage equipment market is primarily driven by rising demand for vehicles across the globe.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive garage equipment for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive garage equipment has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key garage type, equipment type, vehicle, and regional segments of garage equipment market for automotive. Market size and forecast for each major type and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We have reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The Automotive Garage Equipment Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Garage Type

OEM Dealerships

Independent Garage?

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Equipment Type

Wheel & Tire Equipment

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Body Shop Equipment

Washing Equipment

Vehicle Diagnostics & Test Equipment

Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market: by Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

