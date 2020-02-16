Global Blue Biotechnology Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

New Study On “2018-2025 Blue Biotechnology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the blue biotechnology market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the blue biotechnology market, by segmenting it based on by product type, by application, by end- user and regional demand. Robust growth of drug discovery in the past several years propels the growth for the blue biotechnologys market. Growing usage of algae along with other bacteria for producing a new drug is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of blue biotechnologys in end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, research organization, healthcare, and others boosts the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, by application and end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the blue biotechnology market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the blue biotechnology market.

The report provides the size of the blue biotechnology market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global blue biotechnology market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The blue biotechnology market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the blue biotechnology market, split into regions. Based on product type, application, and end- user, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for blue biotechnology. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation, end- user and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of blue biotechnology several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Aker Biomarine, Cellgen Biologicals Pvt Ltd., Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Geomarine Biotechnologies, Glycomar, Marinova, Nurture Aqua Technology Pvt., New England Biolabs, Pices, Pml Application Ltd., Sea Run Holdings, Inc., Shell Marine Products, Sanosil Biotech, and Samudra Biopharma Private Limited.

The global blue biotechnology market has been segmented into:

Global Blue Biotechnology Market: By Product Type

• Pharma

• Biofuels

• Food

• Enzymes

• Biopolymers

• Others

Global Blue Biotechnology Market: By Application

• Vaccine development

• Drug finding

• Genomics

• Others

Global Blue Biotechnology Market: By End- User

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Biotechnology companies

• Research organization

• Healthcare centre

• Others

Global Blue Biotechnology Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET

3 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1.1 PHARMA

4.1.1.2 BIOFUELS

4.1.1.3 FOOD

4.1.1.4 ENZYMES

4.1.1.5 BIOPOLYMERS

4.1.1.6 OTHERS

5 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

5.1.1.1 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT

5.1.1.2 GENOMICS

5.1.1.3 DRUG FINDING

5.1.1.4 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES

6.1.1.2 BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

6.1.1.3 RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

6.1.1.4 HEALTHCARE SECTOR

7 GLOBAL BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.3 NORTH AMERICA BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.4 NORTH AMERICA BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.3 EUROPE BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.4 EUROPE BLUE BIOTECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

