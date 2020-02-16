Global DEET Repellents Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
N,N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, also called DEET or diethyltoluamide, is the most common active ingredient in insect repellents. The statistic scope is DEET Repellents products in this report.
In 2018, the global DEET Repellents market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global DEET Repellents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DEET Repellents development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SC Johnson
Spectrum Brands (Reple etc)
Reckitt Benckiser
3M
Avon
Tender Corporation
Dainihon Jochugiku
Coleman
Omega Pharma
Sawyer Products
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Creams
Lotions
Aerosols
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Urban
Rural
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global DEET Repellents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the DEET Repellents development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DEET Repellents are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
