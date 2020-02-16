Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In the fields of medicine, biotechnology and pharmacology, drug discovery is the process by which new candidate medications are discovered. This report studies the Drug Discovery Technologies market.

Currently, North America is the most lucrative market due to high concentration of worlds leading pharmaceutical companies. The governments in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada have also formulated encouraging policies for the investors to research and develop new drugs. The demand for drug discovery technologies in the region of North America also gains from high-income population, collectively promising healthy potential returns on investments due to high adoption rate of new technologies. Asia Pacific holds immense promise as a market for drug discovery technologies due to rising disposable incomes, favorable long-term government policies, and aggressive investment by pharmaceutical industry in the region, which has skilled labor at affordable cost.

In 2018, the global Drug Discovery Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drug Discovery Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Discovery Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Affymetrix Inc.

Arqule Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Bayer Healthcare AG

Novartis AG

Astrazeneca plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biochips

High Throughput Screening

Pharmacogenomics

Genomics

Bioanalytical Instruments

Bioinformatics

Nanotechnology

Others (RNAi, combinatorial chemistry)

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Biotech Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Drug Discovery Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Drug Discovery Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Discovery Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

