Global e-Clinical Trial Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

E-clinical is a term used in a clinical study with reference to electronic applications which are web-based tools employed to capture live data from clinical trials for faster and better execution.

The e-Clinical Trial Technologies market is estimated to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of clinical trials such as electronic data capture and prevalence of Wi-Fi connectivity are projected to drive the market in coming years. As the demand for tracking and analyzing clinical data increases, the need for effective clinical solutions rises. Unmet needs to manage efficient clinical development process are poised to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global e-Clinical Trial Technologies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global e-Clinical Trial Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-Clinical Trial Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BioClinica

PAREXEL

EClinical Solutions

Ecrfplus

Clincase

Merge

Oracle

Medidata Solutions

Clinpal

NTT DATA

DATATRAK

Omnicomm

MedNet Solutions

Prelude Dynamics

Nextrials

DSG

DZS

EClinForce

Almac

ArisUSA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Randomization & Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA)

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Laboratory

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

