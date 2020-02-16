Global Epoxy curing agents Market to grow significantly witnessing a CAGR of 7%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Epoxy curing agents Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the epoxy curing agents market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global epoxy curing agents market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for epoxy curing agents during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the epoxy curing agents market at the global level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global epoxy curing agents market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the epoxy curing agents market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global epoxy curing agents market by segmenting it in terms of product and end-use industry. The segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for epoxy curing agents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual product and end-use industry segments in all the regions. Key players operating in the epoxy curing agents market include Huntsman International LLC, Hexion Inc., Cardolite Corporation, Gabriel Performance Products, Epochemie International Pte Ltd, RPM International Inc, The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co.,Ltd, Royce, and Kylin Chemicals Co.,Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated size of the epoxy curing agents market for 2017 and forecasts for the next nine years. The size of the global epoxy curing agents market has been provided in terms of revenue and liters. Market numbers have been estimated based on product and end-use industry. Market size and forecast for each major product and end-use industry have been provided in terms of the global and regional market.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players operating in various end-use industries, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market, by Product

Amines

Polyamides

Imidazoles

Anhydrides

Others

Epoxy Curing Agents Market, by End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Others

Key Takeaways

An extensive analysis of the epoxy curing agents market trends and shares from 2016 to 2025 to identify market opportunities and analyze industry developments

A list of key developments in the epoxy curing agents market made by key players

A list of key factors responsible for building the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the epoxy curing agents market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global epoxy curing agents market between 2016 and 2025

The report provides insights into market opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape for key players dominating the industry to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers and enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions. They analyze the strengths and weaknesses to gain a strategic position in the market.

