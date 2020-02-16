Global Expanded PTFE Market Application And Growth Rate through Top Companies like GORE, Guarnitex, GE Energy, Saint-Gobain, Toray

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Expanded PTFE Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Expanded PTFE (EPTFE) is one of the more innovative variations in the processing and application of PTFE in recent times.

EPTFE is used to make lightweight, waterproof and breathable fabrics, micro-porous membranes, medical tubes and implants, microwave carriers, industrial sealants and high-tensile fabrics and cords.

Discovered in the 1970s, the EPTFE process is unique in that it does not require the use of soluble fillers, foaming agents or chemical additives. The product itself is chemically identical to PTFE – except that it constitutes billions of small pores within the structure of an article of PTFE. This gives it new mechanical properties and results in significant material savings.

GORE

Guarnitex

GE Energy

Saint-Gobain

Toray

Dexmet

KWO

Donaldson

Sumitomo

Nitto Denko

ZHEJIANG JIARI

Ningbo ChangQi

Shanghai Zhenxing

Expanded PTFE Breakdown Data by Type

Membrane

Sheet

Others

Expanded PTFE Breakdown Data by Application

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials

Others

Expanded PTFE Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

