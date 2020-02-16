Global Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating Market Analysis & Outlook through Top Companies like BASF, DuPont, PPG Industries, Akzonobel N.V.

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Fluoropolymer chemicals for coating refers to coating chemicals with fluoropolymer as the main film-forming material; Among various coatings, the fluoropolymer coating has a large electronegativity due to the introduced fluorine element, and has a strong fluorocarbon bond, and has particularly superior properties. Weather resistance, heat resistance, low temperature resistance, chemical resistance, and unique non-stickiness and low friction.

After decades of rapid development, fluoropolymer coatings have been widely used in various fields such as construction, chemical industry, electrical and electronic industry, aerospace industry. It is the coating brand with the highest comprehensive performance after high-performance coatings such as acrylic paints, polyurethane coatings and silicone coatings. At present, the widely fluoropolymer coatings mainly include PTFE, PVDF and PEVE.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

DuPont

PPG Industries

Whitford Corporation

Akzonobel N.V.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Solvay

Beckers Group

The Valspar Corporation

Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating Breakdown Data by Type

PTFE

PVDF

PEVE

ETFE

Others

Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Aerospace

Others

Fluoropolymer Chemicals for Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

