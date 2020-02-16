Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – General Mills, Nestle, NBTY, Glanbia plc
This report studies the global market size of Functional Foods and Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Functional Foods and Drinks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Functional Foods and Drinks market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Functional Foods and Drinks are those foods and beverages to which special ingredients are added so that they provide additional health benefits.
Asia Pacific market led the global industry and accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2017. It is also expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 8% over the next eight years.
Rising demand along with increasing disposable income among consumers for such products in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to assist the regional growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization, growing baby boomer population and changing dietary patterns is supposed to drive the overall market demand.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Functional Foods and Drinks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Functional Foods and Drinks include
General Mills
Nestle
NBTY
Glanbia plc
Monster Beverage Corp
GNC Holdings
Red Bull
Kellogg
Amway
Herbalife
PepsiCo
Coca-Cola
Pharmavite
Arizona Beverages
Lifeway Kefir
Rockstar Energy Drink
Market Size Split by Type
Fortified Food
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Market Size Split by Application
Energy/Sport Nutritional
Immune Support and Supplement
Digestive Health
Healthy Food or Snacking
Others
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
