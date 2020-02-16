Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future By Top Company – General Mills, Nestle, NBTY, Glanbia plc

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Functional Foods and Drinks are those foods and beverages to which special ingredients are added so that they provide additional health benefits.

Asia Pacific market led the global industry and accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2017. It is also expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 8% over the next eight years.

Rising demand along with increasing disposable income among consumers for such products in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to assist the regional growth. Moreover, increasing urbanization, growing baby boomer population and changing dietary patterns is supposed to drive the overall market demand.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Functional Foods and Drinks include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Functional Foods and Drinks include

General Mills

Nestle

NBTY

Glanbia plc

Monster Beverage Corp

GNC Holdings

Red Bull

Kellogg

Amway

Herbalife

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pharmavite

Arizona Beverages

Lifeway Kefir

Rockstar Energy Drink

Market Size Split by Type

Fortified Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Market Size Split by Application

Energy/Sport Nutritional

Immune Support and Supplement

Digestive Health

Healthy Food or Snacking

Others



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

