Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
The healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is a software, which manages organization claims processing, payment, and revenue generation. The major role of the software is managing patient revenue cycle of hospital or other healthcare organizations.
During the last decade, RCM has got huge attention. Increasing recovery audits, changing government regulations, increasing healthcare revenue and increasing adoption of the RCM software by healthcare organization, and growing number of hospital & healthcare services drive the market growth.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Epic Systems Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Cerner Corporation
General Electric
Allscripts
Quest Diagnostic
Siemens Healthcare
AdvantEdge Healthcare
CareCloud
Acelerartech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Ambulatory Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Epic Systems Corporation
12.1.1 Epic Systems Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.1.4 Epic Systems Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Epic Systems Corporation Recent Development
12.2 McKesson Corporation
12.2.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.2.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Cerner Corporation
12.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
12.4 General Electric
12.4.1 General Electric Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.4.4 General Electric Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.5 Allscripts
12.5.1 Allscripts Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.5.4 Allscripts Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Allscripts Recent Development
12.6 Quest Diagnostic
12.6.1 Quest Diagnostic Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.6.4 Quest Diagnostic Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Quest Diagnostic Recent Development
12.7 Siemens Healthcare
12.7.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.7.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.8 AdvantEdge Healthcare
12.8.1 AdvantEdge Healthcare Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.8.4 AdvantEdge Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 AdvantEdge Healthcare Recent Development
12.9 CareCloud
12.9.1 CareCloud Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.9.4 CareCloud Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 CareCloud Recent Development
12.10 Acelerartech
12.10.1 Acelerartech Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Introduction
12.10.4 Acelerartech Revenue in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Acelerartech Recent Development
Continued….
