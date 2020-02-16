Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Injectable drug delivery devices are the devices used to administer drugs into the circulatory system. It is the most effective and common route for the administration of most therapeutic agents to ensure a quick response. Injectable drugs are used when patient is unconscious and require quick effect. These devices are majorly used during treatment of diseases like cancer and diabetes.

Increasing cancer population is the major factor for the growth of the market. Global injectable drug delivery devices market is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needle-stick injuries, increasing use of biologics. Technological advancements, improving patient compliance, beneficial reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare awareness and increasing geriatric population has also contributed to the growth of the market. Whereas, risk of blood-borne infections, safety concerns regarding the use of injectable, introduction of the alternative drug delivery devices would restrain the growth of the market.

The global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Dickinson and Company

Baxter International

Schott

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Gerresheimer

Terumo Corporation

Antares Pharma

Novo Nordik

Sanofi

Unilife Corporation

Zogenix

Hospira

Presage Bioscience

MicroCHIPS

Pearl Therapeutics

Genentech

Bend Research

Market size by Product

Devices

Formulation

Market size by End User

Immune Disorder

Cancer

Diabetes

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

