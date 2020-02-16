GLOBAL INSULIN PEN MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES 2019, BUSINESS INVESTMENTS WITH LEADING COMPANIES- NOVO NORDISK, SANOFI-AVENTIS, ELI LILLY, OWEN MUMFORD AND MORE

A new market study, titled “Global Insulin Pen Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



Insulin Pen Market



Insulin Pen is a kind of insulin injection device, slightly larger in size than the pen, insulin refill in the pen. It’s easy to carry at users’ ease. The way to function is to fit with specific refill filled with insulin, fix the needle and pull off the needle cover. The operation is very convenient. Insulin pen prevents the patient from the cumbersome procedure of extraction with a syringe from the insulin bottle; reduce embarrassment in public; supply convenience for poor vision and even blindness sufferers.

Global Insulin Pen demand is expected to reach about 660 Million Units by 2015, with estimated market revenue of 8000 million USD in the same year. The global consumption rate is about 15.36%. Insulin Pen used to inject insulin. Insulin Pen has positive effects on skin than traditional injection device. It suggests that decreases rate of skin damage. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi-Aventis

Eli Lilly

OWEN Mumford

WOCKHARDT

Dongbao(YPSOMED)

Gan & Lee

…



In global, about 70% production is consumed by US and EU. USA and EU are the main consumption regions. But in China has good prospects. This report focuses on Insulin Pen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulin Pen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Segment by Type

Reusable Insulin Pen

Disposable Insulin Pen



Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

The Chemist’s Shops





Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix





