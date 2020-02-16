Global N-Methyldiethanolamine Market to Reach US$ 951.59 Mn by 2025

The global n-methyldiethanolamine (MDEA) market is prognosticated to bountiful growth, according to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market’s business landscape comprises of a number of established as well as new players. Vendors in the global n-methyldiethanolamine market are anticipated to engage in various organic and inorganic strategies in order to gain revenue and shares.

Collaborations and partnerships are one of the primary strategies taken up by vendors in this market. Expansion of production capacities is anticipated aid players in the global n-methyldiethanolamine market to leave a footprint in the competitive landscape. Vendors are also seen focusing on improving their distribution channels across the world.

Leading vendors in the global n-methyldiethanolamine market include Eastman Chemical Company, Amines & Plasticizers Ltd., BASF SE, and The Dow Chemical Company.

TMR predicts that the global n-methyldiethanolamine market will expand at CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast duration 2017 to 2025. The market was estimated to be worth 565.61 Mn in 2016, and is forecasted to reach US$ 951.59 Mn by 2025-end.

High demand from different industrial applications will push the gas sweetening process segment over the forecast period. Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a leading regional market for n-methyldiethanolamine. This could be on account of the region currently holding nearly two-fifth share of the global market revenue.