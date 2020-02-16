Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Plastic Strapping Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Plastic Strapping Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Plastic Strapping Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Plastic strapping are available in different types of materials such as polypropylene, polyester and composite. Plastic strapping materials find application in various industries such as food & beverages, automotive, transportation & logistics, building & construction, textile and others.

Plastic strapping materials market has witnessed continuous growth from past three years owing to an economical and secure unitizing solution for strapping as compared to steel strapping. Due to sharp edges of steel strapping, it is difficult to handle manually and can be hazardous to an individual who is engaged in strapping operation. Plastic strapping materials are easy to handle and can be removed or attached manually.

Global Plastic Strapping Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Strapping Materials.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Samuel

SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP

Scientex Berhad

Teufelberger Holding

M. J. Maillis Group

FROMM Holding

Plastic Strapping Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Polyester

Composite

Polypropylene

Plastic Strapping Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Textile

Transportation & Logistics

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Other Industrial

Plastic Strapping Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

