Global Pneumatic Actuator Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2021

Pneumatic actuator is a device that uses to convert the energy sources into mechanical movements. The sources of energy include hydraulic fluid pressure, pneumatic pressure and electric current. The advancement in the mining industry coupled with a broad number of applications can have direct implications on the global market. In addition the application of actuators is not limited in the mining industry but also it used in defense industry, health care industry and automobiles industry among others.

Pneumatic actuator market can be classified on the basis of energy sources, location and application of major mining areas. Hydraulic, mechanical, pneumatic and electric these are the types of actuator. Hydraulic actuator comprises of cylinders and fluid motors which are used for converting hydraulic power for mechanical operation. In addition mechanical actuator is used to convert rotary motion into linear motion to principal the movement. Mechanical actuator comprises of rails, chains, pulleys, gears and various others devices for operation. However pneumatic actuator also helps to transform the energy which is generated from compressed air or vacuum at high pressure into either liner motion or rotary. This pneumatic energy is advantageous for major engine controls for example it can instantly respond in starting and stopping for the sources of power. Therefore the electric actuator is one of the cleanest and most available forms of actuator as oil is not involved. Previously actuators used where a heavy machinery were required but presently the actuators used in various industries such as automobile, healthcare, mining industry, aerospace and defense among others.

The highest challenge for the pneumatic actuators market is to accommodate consumers demand and production and also competitive pricing standard between manufacturers. The rapid industrialization, advancement in technologies wide number of applications employing the use of actuators such as increase in the demand of vehicles, minerals, metals; processed goods are the major drivers for the global pneumatic actuators market. However, increasing the manufacturing cost as well as installation cost and operational cost of pneumatic actuators can hamper the growth of the market. Many opportunities are expected to evolve in the pneumatic actuators market as large number of associated industries is coming up in the near future. Most of these opportunities are expected to arise from modernization and up gradation of machinery.

For the above maintained application of the global pneumatic actuator market the regional segmentation can be done by identifying the countries that are leading in the use of actuators applications. The major countries include Canada and the United States in North America, Ukraine; Germany, Russia, France and the United Kingdom in Europe; China, India Japan, Australia, and South Korea in Asia Pacific. In addition for the pneumatic actuator market the RoW (Rest of World) region consists of countries from South Africa and Brazil.

Some of the key players in the global pneumatic actuator market are: Elger Controls India Private Ltd, Rotork Plc, Auma Riester GmbH & Co, Timotion Technology Co. Ltd, Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt Ltd, Motion Systems Corp, Harmonic Drive LLC, Indelac Controls Inc, Top Line Process Equipment Co and Micromatic LLC.

