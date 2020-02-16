Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Prenatal Genetic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prenatal Genetic Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sequenom Laboratories
Illumina
Natera
Ariosa Diagnostics
BGI Health
Natera
LifeCodexx
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diagnostic Test
Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)
Amniocentesis
Placental Biopsy
Cordocentesis
Fetal Biopsy
Screening Test
Carrier Screening
Sequential Screening
Maternal Serum Quad Screening
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Prenatal Genetic Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Prenatal Genetic Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Diagnostic Test
1.4.3 Chorionic Villi Sampling (CVS)
1.4.4 Amniocentesis
1.4.5 Placental Biopsy
1.4.6 Cordocentesis
1.4.7 Fetal Biopsy
1.4.8 Screening Test
1.4.9 Carrier Screening
1.4.10 Sequential Screening
1.4.11 Maternal Serum Quad Screening
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Sequenom Laboratories
12.1.1 Sequenom Laboratories Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Sequenom Laboratories Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Sequenom Laboratories Recent Development
12.2 Illumina
12.2.1 Illumina Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.2.4 Illumina Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Illumina Recent Development
12.3 Natera
12.3.1 Natera Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.3.4 Natera Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Natera Recent Development
12.4 Ariosa Diagnostics
12.4.1 Ariosa Diagnostics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Ariosa Diagnostics Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ariosa Diagnostics Recent Development
12.5 BGI Health
12.5.1 BGI Health Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.5.4 BGI Health Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BGI Health Recent Development
12.6 Natera
12.6.1 Natera Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Natera Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Natera Recent Development
12.7 LifeCodexx
12.7.1 LifeCodexx Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Prenatal Genetic Testing Introduction
12.7.4 LifeCodexx Revenue in Prenatal Genetic Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 LifeCodexx Recent Development
Continued….
