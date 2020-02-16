Global Yoga Wear Market Research Report 2019

The global Yoga Wear market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yoga Wear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga Wear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Manduka

Adidas

Nike

PUMA

Under Armour

VF Corporation (VFC)

Amer Sports

ASICS America Corporation

Columbia Sportswear

Eddie Bauer

Everlast Worldwide

Hanesbrands

HuggerMugger

La Vie Boheme Yoga

YogaDirect

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cotton

Synthetics

Cotton-Synthetic Blends

Segment by Application

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

