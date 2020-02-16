Holographic Lamination Film Market 2018 Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players Till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Holographic Lamination Film Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Holographic Lamination Film market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Holographic Lamination Film market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Holographic Lamination Film industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

This report researches the worldwide Holographic Lamination Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Holographic film is a very thin, flexible plastic film [Polyester (PET), Oriented Polypropylene (OPP) and Nylon (Bonyl)] which has been micro-embossed with patterns or even images. Patterns (such as checker plate or diamonds) or an image (such as a tiger) are created by way of an embossing process which can provide a remarkable 3-D effect and/or spectral (rainbow) coloring. The embossing process is akin to cutting tiny grooves into the films surface at various angles and in different shapes. These micro-embossed grooves cause the diffraction of normal white light into stunning spectral color. This phenomenon is not unlike the diffraction of white light into spectral colors through a crystal prism.

Holographic films can also be laminated to different types of materials. This combination is often used for brand-enhancing packaging applications. Holographic films can also be laminated to sealable films to make form, fill and seal roll stock packaging or premade flexible bags. It can be laminated to paper or card stock to make consumer packaging and specialty gift boxes and bags. Holographic nylon films can be extrusion coated with sealable polyethylene (PE) for manufacturing into metallic balloons. Holographic polyester films (PET) can also be coated with special adhesives to make holographic hot stamping foils for decorative application to paper or card stock.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the biggest market in Holographic Lamination Film industry in term of sales volume, and followed by North America, Europe and rest of world. Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected.

Global Holographic Lamination Film market size will increase to 200 Million US$ by 2025, from 150 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Holographic Lamination Film.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Light Logics, Cosmo Films Limited, K Laser, Uflex Limited, Polinas, Kurz, ITW, Everest Holovisions Limited, Holostik, Univacco, Spectratek, API, Hazen Paper, Integraf, Zhejiang Jinghua Laser, SVG Optronics, Jinjia Group, Shantou Wanshun, Shantou Dongfeng, AFC Hologram

Holographic Lamination Film Breakdown Data by Type

Transparent Holographic Lamination Film

Metallised Holographic Lamination Film

Holographic Lamination Film Breakdown Data by Application

FMCG and Personal Care

Food and Drink

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The study objectives of Holographic Lamination Film market report are:

To analyze and study the global Holographic Lamination Film capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Holographic Lamination Film manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

