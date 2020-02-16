Home Automation Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Lighting, Security and Access Control, HVAC and Entertainment Control), By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecast Till 2025

Home Automation Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers. Rising adoption across residential applications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as significant IoT market growth, cost reduction in home automation systems, and convenience of remote operation are projected to drive the home automation system market. Increasing adoption of devices or systems in applications such as lighting, HVAC & energy management, security, entertainment, and smart kitchen is projected to grow the market share. Also, increasing preferences of consumers for connectivity, convenience, safety, and security are further anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Home automation offers advanced digital technology & high end solutions for automated products. The technology delivers better efficiency & performance in household activities to centralized control the system. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness for energy efficient products, urbanization, and changing lifestyle with enhanced convenience, safety and security are also encouraging the market growth.

Global Home Automation Market is valued at USD 36.12 billion in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 22% between 2017 and 2025.

Some of the Major Market Players Are: ABB Ltd., Electronic Control Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC., Johnson Controls, Legrand SA., Schneider Electric SE., Siemens AG., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., and Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

The Home Automation Market report has been recently added to the Qurate’s database on the website, is a comprehensive and descriptive analysis of the worldwide market. It explains the market dynamics, scope of growth, and other elements of the market that have been impacting the marketing during its expansion in terms of gaining value and size. This research is a quantitative as well as a qualitative study aimed at offering clear view of all possible scenarios and structure in the Global Home Automation Market.

“Global Home Automation Market” is research report of comprehensive nature which entails information in relation with major regional markets, current scenarios. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

The Global Home Automation Market is also obtainable to the readers as a wholistic overview of the competitive landscape. It delivers a comparative analysis of the key players as well as regional segments, enabling readers to develop better understanding of areas in which they can place their standing resources and gauging the significance of a particular region in order to lift their standing in the Global Market.

