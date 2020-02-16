Homeland Security Market 2019 Size, Industry Statistics, Growth Potentials, Trends, Company Profile, Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2023

Homeland Security Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Homeland Security Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By System (Weapon System, Communication System, Access Control System, Platforms), by End Use (Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Border Security, Others), & by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Global Homeland Security Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Scenario

Homeland security refers to initiatives undertaken by the government of certain countries against terror attacks and nuclear hazards. Factors such as increasing investments in public safety and growing use of the Internet of things (IoT) in homeland security are driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing number of terrorist attacks are propelling market growth. Homeland security solutions offer numerous benefits such as seamless connectivity and communication. These solutions enable officials to offer enhanced security to citizens, as these solutions offer reduced downtime and are cost-effective.

The global homeland security market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 5.82% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global homeland security market are-

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

IBM (US)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Unisys (US)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Harris Corporation (US)

CACI International Inc (US)

Boeing (US)

Leidos (US)

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

On the basis of system, the market has been segmented into weapon system, communication system, access control system, platforms, intelligence and surveillance system, detection and monitoring system, modeling and simulation, command and control system, countermeasure system, rescue and recovery system, and others. In 2017, the command and control system segment dominated the global market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as the growing demand for enhanced situational awareness and modernization of military infrastructure.

Based on end use, the market has been segmented into aviation security, maritime security, border security, cyber security, critical infrastructure security, law enforcement and information gathering, risk and emergency services, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRNE) security. The law enforcement and information gathering segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as homeland security solutions offer various features to law enforcement agencies such as Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) and they also assist in analyzing forensic financial investigations.

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing cross-border conflicts and defense expenditure of developing economies such as China and India are bolstering the market growth in the region.

Key Insights

Market Sizing, Forecast, and Analysis: Detailed coverage of the market segment and sub-segments

Regional/Country Trends and Forecast: Detailed analysis of the market in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, along with key countries in each region

Market Dynamics Intelligence: Market drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, Porter’s five forces, supply chain, and value chain analysis

Technology Trends, Regulatory Landscape, and Patent Analysis Outlook

Competitive Intelligence: Market share analysis, financial analysis, product benchmarking, and strategic developments including joint ventures, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions

Regional attractiveness and related growth opportunities

Research Methodology

The market values and forecast are derived using the MRFR research methodology, which includes secondary research, primary interviews, data triangulation and validation from an in-house data repository, and statistical modeling tools.

Intended Audience

Homeland security solution providers

Law enforcement agencies

Defense organizations

Government authorities

Defense companies

Research institutes

Regulatory bodies

Primary Research

In this process, both the demand- and supply-side parties are interviewed to extract facts and insights into the market forecast, production, trends, and projected market growth. Industry stakeholders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives across the value chain are approached to obtain key information.

Secondary Research

In this process, data is collected from various secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings, journals, government associations, aerospace & defense magazines, white papers, corporate presentations, company websites, and paid databases.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Homeland Security Market, by System

1.1.2. Global Homeland Security Market, by End Use

1.1.3. Global Homeland Security Market, by Region

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Homeland Security Market, by Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Homeland Security Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Homeland Security Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Homeland Security Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Homeland Security Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Homeland Security Market, by Country, 2018–2023

Table 7 Global Homeland Security Market Size, by Region, 2018–2023

Continued……..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top-down & Bottom-up Approaches

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Continued……

