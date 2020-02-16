Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market is Registering a Healthy 2.7% CAGR between 2016 and 2024

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market: Overview

This report on hospital acquired infection treatment, studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Hospital infections are also referred to as healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), or nosocomial infections or hospital-acquired infection (HAIs). HAIs can be defined as those infections that occur in patients when they are admitted to a hospital or any other health-care facility with which they were not suffering from at the time of their admission. Hospital acquired infection also includes those infections that are acquired in the hospital but appear after the discharge of the patient, as well as the occupational infections among hospital staff. Several antimicrobial drugs have proven their effectiveness in treating a range of hospital infections that are globally prevalent at present.

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market: Research Methodologies

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mail. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various national and international databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the hospital acquired infection treatment market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, expenditure, and regulatory requirements.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall hospital acquired infection treatment market including the determining factors and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, market trends and opportunities, along with white space analysis. In addition, market attractiveness analysis by country, isotopic application and end-user along with competitive landscape by key players have been provided which explain the intensity of competition in the market considering different geographical locations. The competitive scenario between market players has been evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and increase their shares in the global market.

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market: Scope of the Study

The market for hospital acquired infection treatment is segmented into antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal treatment and other treatment. Antibacterial treatment segment is expected to be most attractive segment during the forecast period. Increased consumption of antibiotics globally is fueling the growth of this segment. The hospital infection therapeutics market is also segmented on the basis of infection types, which includes urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections and other infections. Urinary tract infection is among the most common hospital acquired infection affecting millions of people worldwide which shows high CAGR during the forecast period. The retail pharmacies segment accounted for the major share of global hospital acquired infection treatment market. Increasing healthcare awareness and development of new antibiotics due to completion in key players is driving demand for the segment.

Geographically, the hospital infection therapeutics market has been categorized into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific has the highest growth rate and is expected to overtake Europe in the future. The major factor responsible for high growth rate are rapidly increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections in the region, due to unhygienic conditions and improper sterilization treatment. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period 2016 to 2024.

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their share. The report also profiles major players of the hospital acquired infection treatment market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

Some of the major players profiled in this report include Abbott , AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cepheid, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Cipla Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

