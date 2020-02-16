Industrial Dispensing System and Equipment Market to Register 7.0% CAGR From 2015-2021

Dispensing system are devices which dispense chemicals, inks, or other solvents. The solvents dispensed can be in a quantity desired by the consumer or in a pre-defined quantity. Dispensing system play an important role in the day-to-day life of consumers. These system are used in a number of applications such as in large-scale industries for dispensing oil adhesive, powder material and other solvents, pharmaceuticals for syringes and disinfecting solutions, household chemicals such as detergent liquids and other cleaning solutions, and personal care products such as shampoos and moisturizers, foods such as syrups and sauces, and beverages such as water and aerated drinks.

There is an increasing demand for dispensing system and equipments in developing countries such as India and China among others. Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are the main reasons for the increasing demand for dispensing system in these regions. Innovation of dispensing system in terms of esthetic designs as well as technology is another reason augmenting the growth of the dispensing system market. In addition to this, dispensing system is more convenient to use compared to traditional system, thus driving the global market for dispensing system and equipments. The ever-changing consumer needs is one of the key factors influencing this market.

The increasing production output of automotive, chemical, food and beverages, agriculture, and aerospace industry worldwide is directly influencing the rise in demand for industrial dispensing system. Asia Pacific and Latin America are the rapidly growing markets of industrial dispensing system. A large amount of investment is made by key players such as, Nordson, Corporation, Graco Inc., Fisnar Inc. and Franklin Fueling Systems to serve end user applications in the near future. The need for control, accuracy, and customization in food, electronic, and chemical industries is the major factor driving the demand of this system. The flexibility of using a dispensing system has increased due to development and availability of various efficient dispensing mechanisms and accessories. The market expands and penetrates with the changing lifestyle and need of operations in manufacturing industries, and develops end use industry product lines. Considering these factors the market of industrial dispensing systems and equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America led the industrial dispensing system and equipment market in 2014 and the region is expected to continue its dominance in 2021. The region’s dominance is due to increasing production of medicine and manufacturing of automotive equipment and machine parts. in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, rapid level of industrialization in growing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Ghana is also contributing the growth of industrial dispensing system and equipment market.. Europe and Asia Pacific followed North America in the global industrial dispensing system and equipment market to collectively account for more than 50% of the global market revenue share.

The global industrial dispensing system market, by application, is segmented into glues and sealants dispensing systems, liquid materials dispensers, powder product dispensers, and others. The dispensing system market is primarily driven by growing demand from the automotive industries, food and beverage industries, and pharmaceutical industries. Demand for industrial dispensing system and equipment has risen substantially due to increase in production of medicine and food and beverage industries globally. Furthermore, demand for dispensing system has increased to a large extent due to adoption of technologies such as micro dispensing system and digital dispensing system.

The global industrial dispensing system and equipment market by end use is segmented into automotive, personal care, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and others. Increased use of dispensing system in automotive and pharmaceutical industries is driving the overall dispensing system and equipment market. Industrial dispensing system and equipment are also widely used in the food and beverage industry, which is further contributing to the market growth. End use of dispensing systems in personal care sectors such as home and beauty care is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future. Industrial dispensing systems are also extensively used for coating, spraying, and bonding the equipment.