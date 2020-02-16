Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players : Global Payments Direct, Payfort International, PayClip, UNIVERSUM Group, AsiaPay Limited, Elavon, Flo2Cash Limited
A credit system by which payment for merchandise is made in installments over a fixed period of time. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market for 2018-2023. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: Ecommerce Merchants Brick & Mortar Merchants Segmentation by application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises Afterpay Touch Group Limited Global Payments Direct Payfort International PayClip UNIVERSUM Group AsiaPay Limited Elavon Flo2Cash Limited In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives To study and analyze the global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Installment Payment Solutions (Merchant Services) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 