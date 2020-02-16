Landfill Compactor Market Key Players Analysis: Caterpillar, BOMAG GmbH, Marcel Equipment Limited, HJ Industries Avon, Terra Compactor Wheel Corp

Landfill compactors are equipment that serve the purpose of spreading and distributing large proportions of waste in landfills by compressing them into smaller manageable volumes. Landfill compactors work by compressing waste twice – first at the primary collection center and then at the landfill site. With more waste being squeezed into the landfill site with the help of a landfill compactor, the lifespan of the landfill site gets enhanced. Landfill compactors crush, knead, and spread the waste materials with the help of their own staggering weight as well as specialized steel wheels.

Landfill compactors have enhanced working speeds as compared to track machines, which are used if waste does not have to be raised to a greater distance. The curb weight of landfill compactors differs from model to model with a power ratings capacity of 600 kW. They can be custom-built by using a range of bucket designs and dozer blades to satisfy the specific requirements of various landfills. One drawback of this method is that since the density of garbage is increased during the process of landfill compaction, biodegradation of organic waste is hobbled significantly, leading to anaerobic production of greenhouse gases such as methane.

A report by Transparency Market Research offers key insights into the global landfill compactor market. It furnishes a granular analysis of the market drivers and restraints and also estimates the market size and its growth prospects. The analysts have also thrown light on the major players and their strategies.

Global Landfill Compactor Market: Drivers and Trends

At the forefront of driving growth in the global landfill compactor market is the spike in the amount of waste generated everyday globally on account of the swift pace of urbanization and industrialization. Over a billion tons of solid waste is generated annually. This has resulted in shortage of landfill space which has led to the demand for landfill contractors to tackle the problem. Yet another factor majorly contributing to the market is the rapid rise in construction activities around the world, especially in developing countries. Construction of new buildings require a clean, waste-free area, and landfill compactors help in achieving that.

Posing headwinds to the global market for landfill compactors is the steep price of the heavy-duty machines on account of their high manufacturing costs. Since emerging regions are major drivers of demand in the market, substantial research and development efforts are required to lower the cost of landfill compactors so as to improve their uptake. High operational and maintenance cost are also said to be negatively impacting their demand. Durability of the machine is the prime consideration when making a purchase.

Global Landfill Compactor Market: Geographical Outlook

Depending upon geography, the global landfill compactor market can be segmented into four key regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe, among them, are major markets. Strong awareness about the efficiency of landfill compactors has been triggering substantial market growth in the two regions. Emerging economies across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa, however, are slated to be major market gainers in the near future on account of the massive construction activities in the regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To furnish a thorough assessment of the competition prevailing in the global landfill compactor market, the report studies companies such as Caterpillar, BOMAG GmbH, Marcel Equipment Limited, HJ Industries Avon, Terra Compactor Wheel Corp., Tutt Bryant, Sinomach Heavy Industry, and Humdinger Equipment Ltd.