Language Translation Software & Services Global Market 2018: Key Players – IBM, Microsoft, Google, Global Linguist Solutions, Systran, Lionbridge Technologies Cloudwords, Babylon Software, Thebigword Group
Language translation software and services include rules-based machine translation, statistical-based machine translation, and hybrid machine translation. Features of hybrid machine translation include key attributes of rule-based machine translation and statistical-based machine translation to achieve higher accuracy. Advances in technology have driven the development and innovation of the entire smartphone industry, and this is expected to be a key growth driver for the language translation software and services market in the coming years. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Language Translation Software & Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Language Translation Software & Services market for 2018-2023. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Language Translation Software & Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: Rules-based Machine Translation Statistical-based Machine Translation Segmentation by application: Commercial Educational Financial Military Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: IBM Microsoft Google Global Linguist Solutions Systran Lionbridge Technologies Cloudwords Babylon Software Thebigword Group In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives To study and analyze the global Language Translation Software & Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Language Translation Software & Services market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Language Translation Software & Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 