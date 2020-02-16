Liquid Encapsulants Market – Current Trends, Competitive Landscape & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

For electronic components firm structuring of electronic component which are shock and moisture proof are considered to be essential for smooth functioning. To avoid these issues electronics manufacturers are increasingly using products called liquid encapsulants. Liquid encapsulants provide additional protection to the electronics components liquid encapsulants are considered to be the better alternative to the molding in high volume manufacturing processes used through automated dispensing equipment.

Growing consumer demand of electronics equipment and accumulative reach of technology in everyday life are considered to be the prime factors for the growth of the Liquid encapsulants market. Primarily, there are two types of liquid encapsulants i.e. glob top and dam-and-fill. In addition to the shock and moisture protection the liquid encapsulants also provide excellent film formability, high voltage resistance, impregnation, migration resistance. Some of the Liquid encapsulants are also used to provide reduce wafer warps.

Global liquid encapsulants market is primarily driven by the growing use of electronics and semiconductor devices in everyday life. Electronics and semiconductor devices are progressively being used in healthcare, transportation, industrial automation and consumer electronics. Global liquid encapsulants market is driven by strong demand in consumer electronics primarily driven by changing lifestyle and growing per capita income. The growing use of complex structures in semiconductors for electronic and electrical application is anticipated to drive the global lencapsulants market. Miniaturization trend of consumer electronic devices is also anticipated to catalyze the demand for liquid encapsulants. On the other hand the sluggish growth of end use sectors in few regions might acts a restraint for global liquid encapsulants market.

The opportunity for the global liquid encapsulants market lies in increasing the application horizon in electronics and electrical device manufacturing. Increasing use of semiconductors in transportation and industrial automation is considered to be the major opportunity for the global liquid encapsulants market players.

The global liquid encapsulants market is segmented on the basis of the material, product, application and geography. On the basis of material the global liquid encapsulants market is segmented into epoxy modified resins, epoxy resins, hardners colorants and others. On the basis of product the global liquid encapsulants market is segmented into sensors, semiconductors, integrated circuits, optoelectronics and others .On the basis of application the global liquid encapsulants market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial electronics, automotive, industrials automation, telecommunication and others.

On the basis of geography the global Liquid encapsulants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Asia Pacific is considered to be the leading consumer and manufacture of global Liquid encapsulants Market by volume and value. Japan, China, South Korea and others are considered to be the major consumers of the global Liquid encapsulants Market. Followed by Asia Pacific North America is considered to be the major market for the global Liquid encapsulants Market primarily due to growth in consumer electronics segment. Europe is considered to be a leading consumer especially due to growth in application sectors such as automotive, industrial equipment’s and healthcare equipment’s. Latin America is considered to show sluggish growth in the global Liquid encapsulants market. Middle East and Africa due to its growing economies is anticipated to contribute the growth in liquid encapsulants market.