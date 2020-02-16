Liver Fibrosis Drugs Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

Liver fibrosis is the most common liver condition. It is the imbalance of decomposition and synthesis of the extra cellular matrix (ECM) and collagens caused by necrosis and liver cell inflammation. Cellular components primarily are fibroblastic cells, hepatic stellate cells (HSC), and mononuclear macrophages cells. Extra cellular matrix (ECM) is composed of glycoproteins, collagen, and protein-polysaccharides. Fibrosis is a process when connective tissue starts to proliferate in the portal area. In a normal liver, 5.5 mg to 6.5 mg of collagen can be found in every gram of liver tissue. Cirrhotic liver contains over 8.0 mg of collagen in every gram of liver tissue. It can also be higher than 20 mg.

Liver fibrosis can be categorized into viral hepatitis fibrosis, parasitic infection fibrosis, alcoholic fibrosis, biliary fibrosis, intoxication fibrosis, cardiogenic fibrosis, and metabolic fibrosis. Immunologically, liver fibrosis can be categorized into passive fibrosis and active fibrosis. Viral hepatitis fibrosis is the most common form of liver fibrosis and is usually caused by chronic hepatitis C, B, and D. According to PubMed and scientific journal research, over 500 million people are affected by hepatitis B and C virus. Infected people develop chronic hepatitis, which leads to fibrosis. Liver fibrosis can cause major complications, including liver failure, portal hypertension, and liver cancer. The risk of liver cancer is greatly increased once fibrosis develops. Liver cancer is among the top ten causes of death globally. High alcohol consumption, fatty liver (steatosis), and insulin resistance increase the risk of liver fibrosis.

The global Liver Fibrosis Drugs Market is expanding significantly due to increase in prevalence of the disease. Long term medication also increases the incidence of liver fibrosis. Rise in funding by government and private sector for the treatment of liver fibrosis in terms of reimbursement is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Low rate of voluntary screening for the disease is a major restraint of the market.

In terms of region, the global liver fibrosis drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for liver fibrosis drugs. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the liver fibrosis drugs market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to increase in the patient population in the region, especially in the U.K. and Germany. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future. Developing economies such as China and India are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025, due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people in these countries.

Key players operating in the global liver fibrosis drugs market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., FibroGen, Inc., Pharmaxis Limited, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LG Life Science Ltd., and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.