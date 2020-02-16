Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Prospects in the Global Dried Culture Ingredients Market

Dried culture ingredients or dried starter cultures are microbial cultures that are used for the fermentation of food products/ manufacturing of fermented food products. Dried culture ingredients have been in use mainly for the production of cheese and other dairy products, where one or the other form of fermentation is required. Dried culture ingredients can also be referred to as lyophilized cultures.

A major area of growth for dried culture ingredients is that of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, where the dried culture ingredients market is driven by the increase in alcohol demand, worldwide, owing to changes in lifestyles and altering consumer preferences. Dried culture ingredients such as yeast powders are an integral part of alcoholic beverage manufacturing, and hence, the demand for yeast powder as a dried culture ingredient is directly attributed to the growth in the alcohol industry, globally, as well. Another area of application for dried culture ingredients is that of yogurt and other fermented dairy products, which are being popularized by the trend for a healthy lifestyle.

Healthier lifestyle preferences of consumers affecting the global dried culture ingredients market.

The alcoholic beverages segment dominates the dried culture ingredients market, which is evident by the constantly growing global production of alcoholic beverages. However, due to an increase in the preferences of consumers towards health foods as well, the industry is anticipated to experience a shift from the current scenario, with non-alcoholic beverage production growing worldwide. Apart from beverages, other healthy food products such as yogurts, probiotic drinks, and fermented pickles such as sauerkraut also utilize dried culture ingredients as an integral part of the manufacturing process. Especially, the manufacturing of fermented dairy products has created and presented a steady growth for the demand of dried culture ingredients. This has led to an increase in the demand for dried culture ingredients from the non-alcoholic segment. Since the trend is only growing, this segment poses a significant opportunity for the growth of the dried culture ingredients market.

Availability of advanced technological processes has paved the way for growth for the dried culture ingredients market.

The availability of advanced technological processes for dried culture ingredients has led to the increased availability of custom, tailor-made, genetically modified dried culture ingredients that suit the intended purpose of a manufacturing process. This availability of genetically modified dried culture ingredients has been beneficial for manufacturers, as well in terms of higher production volumes in lesser timeframes and novel product development. Considering the benefits, genetically modified dried culture ingredients have surged in demand from food manufacturers. The dairy and cheese industry, more than often not, requires tailor-made dried culture ingredients, which have been made possible due to the availability of advanced biotechnological processes in the manufacturing processes of dried culture ingredients.

Global Dried Culture Ingredients Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global dried culture ingredients market is segmented as:

Yeast

Bacteria

Others

On the basis of end use, the global dried culture ingredients market is segmented as:

Alcoholic Beverages Beer Wine Whiskey Others

Non-alcoholic Beverages Dairy Non-dairy

Yogurt

Cheese and Cheese Products

Global Dried Culture Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dried culture ingredients market are CoreFX Ingredients, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L, VIVO, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Caldwell Bio Fermentation Canada Inc., Lallemand Inc, Dohler group, CSK food enrichment B.V., etc.