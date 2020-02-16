Market Share : Global Electroplating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The study segments the market by geography into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It provides forecasts of revenue of the market as a whole as well as each application segment. The competitive landscape is mapped based on product and technology. This study also offers an overview of pricing trends and ancillary factors that will influence pricing in the global Electroplating market. The market study, estimation, and market sizing have been done utilizing a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

This report researches the worldwide Electroplating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Electroplating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electroplating is a process that uses an electric current to reduce dissolved metal cations so that they form a thin coherent metal coating on an electrode. The term is also used for electrical oxidation of anions on to a solid substrate, as in the formation of silver chloride on silver wire to make silver/silver-chloride electrodes. Electroplating is primarily used to change the surface properties of an object (such as abrasion and wear resistance, corrosion protection, lubricity, aesthetic qualities), but may also be used to build up thickness on undersized parts or to form objects by electroforming.

Globally North America dominated the market for electroplating in 2017 with highest market share due to adoption of this technology by large number of industries since its invention. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest regional market for electroplating. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing regional segment during the period of study due to rapidly growing industrial base and the region becoming manufacturing hub for major end-use industries especially in major economies like Japan, India and China.

Global Electroplating market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electroplating.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Electroplating capacity, production, value, price and market share of Electroplating in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Interplex Industries Inc.

Roy Metal Finishing

Allied Finishing Inc.

Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

ASB Industries Inc.

Kuntz Electroplating Inc.

Pioneer Metal Finishing

Birmingham Plating Co Ltd.

NiCoForm Inc.

Metal Surfaces Inc

Electroplating Breakdown Data by Type

Gold

Silver

Copper

Nickel

Chromium

Electroplating Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewellery

Machinery Parts & Components

Electroplating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electroplating capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Electroplating manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

