Market Size : Global Electronics Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

One of the key feature of the report is the player profile section, in which it offers valuable information on the major players in the global Electronics Recycling market, such as their manufacturing base, product specification, production capacity, revenue and gross margin, and competitors. The report also includes the major business strategies adopted by the players, their market positioning, and various recent developments.

This report researches the worldwide Electronics Recycling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Electronics Recycling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Electronic recycling helps to recover precious metals by ensuring that toxic and hazardous substance are handled properly thereby minimizing the environmental impact associated with mining.

Geographically, Europe dominated the e-waste recycling market followed by North America in 2017. The European recycling rate is slightly higher than North America due to efficient approach to recycling guided by two directives; RoHS Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). Most of the e-waste from developed countries was imported to developing countries such as India, China and Pakistan due to cheap labor and no mandatory recycling regulations. In addition, the amount of e-waste in South Africa is expected to increase eight times in near future. This is because South Africa is extensively serving as dumping ground for e-waste.

Global Electronics Recycling market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronics Recycling.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Electronics Recycling capacity, production, value, price and market share of Electronics Recycling in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc.

American Retroworks Inc.

AERC Recycling Solutions

Dlubak Glass Company

MBA Polymers Inc.

Universal Recyclers Technologies

CRT Recycling Ltd.

Fortune Plastic & Metal Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

A2Z Group

Electronics Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

Steel

Tin

Nickel

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Gold

Silver

Plastic Resins

Electronics Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

Computers

Mobile Phones

Other

Electronics Recycling Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

