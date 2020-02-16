Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market- Rising Awareness About Health Benefits Of Usage Of Natural Insect Repellents, Changing Lifestyle Of People

Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market – Snapshot

Natural insect repellent is designed to repel mosquitoes and other bugs, to prevent them from biting humans and feeding on human blood. An insect repellent typically contains an active ingredient that repels insects including mosquitoes and other insects such as ticks, flies etc. Natural insect repellents are available in sprays or aerosols, liquid vaporizers, creams etc. It also includes creams, lotions, and oils that can be applied directly on the skin. Natural insect repellents are plant based extracts and are completely DEET free.

The global natural ingredient insect repellent market is segmented based on product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, sprays and aerosols segment acquired the largest market share of approximately 30% in 2017 due to its widespread application across the globe. Moreover, sprays and aerosols are compact and easy to apply as and when necessary. Furthermore, sprays and aerosols are ideal for camping and recreational activities, to prevent mosquito-borne and other insect related diseases.

Geographically, the natural ingredient insect repellent market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America. North America held the majority share of the global natural ingredient repellent market in 2017 both in terms of value and volume. Rising awareness about health benefits of usage of natural insect repellents, changing lifestyle of people, increased R&D in development of effective and efficient insect repellents containing plant based ingredients etc. is fueling the natural ingredient insect repellent market in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth of CAGR 7.1% during the forecast period. Diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are more frequent in this region and are gradually increasing. For example, according to Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance, malaria is endemic in 19 Asian countries with more than two billion people at risk. Moreover, many Asian and Southeast Asian countries are large producers of oil of lemon eucalyptus which is one of the prominent active ingredients in natural insect repellent. In terms of ingredient type, oil of lemon eucalyptus segment acquired major market share of approximately 37% in 2017 compared to other natural ingredients. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is less volatile compared to other natural active ingredients and hence has better efficiency as it does not evaporates quickly and lasts up to 6 to 7 hours. According to distribution channel, the offline segment still has major market share. Mosquito repellent is a non-grocery, need based item and is preferred to be purchased offline due to its easy availability. However, lack of time, increased awareness among individuals, and wide product availability etc. is anticipated to increase the sale of mosquito repellent from online channels.

Request PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53715

One of the main challenging factors impacting the growth of the global natural ingredient insect repellent market is its effectiveness in repelling mosquitoes and several other insects. Natural insect repellents containing plant based extracts are highly volatile in nature and evaporate quickly once applied. Thus it proves to be less efficient compared to synthetic ingredients such as DEET. Increasing awareness of natural ingredient insect repellents due to collaboration of key players with governments is an opportunity for the natural ingredient insect repellent market. Governments and NGOs are actively participating to spread awareness amongst the masses due to improper waste management as well as lack of knowledge among the rural population. Additionally, leading companies are joining hands with governments and helping to spread awareness about various mosquito borne diseases and ways to prevent it.

Some of the key players in the natural ingredient insect repellent market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd., First Step Digital Pvt Ltd., Quantum, Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group,and Homes LLC.Etc. Key players adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market. Product development and acquisition and partnership are some of the main strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge.