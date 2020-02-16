New Trends of Wheat Red Dog Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

In animal husbandry, the domestic animals are given food which is called as animal feed. There are two types of animal feed which are forage and fodder. The animal feed includes pelleted feeds, straw, hay, silage, legumes and mixed grains. The most important source of animal feed is grains. There are 2 important feed grains such as soybean and maize. According to BBC in 2008, sheep and cows consume 8kg of grains in order to produce 1kg of meat. U.S. is the largest exporter of maize and soybeans, which averages about half the global maize trade and soy trade up to 40%.

Wheat is a one of the main feed in the animal husbandry as it is a good source of fiber, protein, phosphorous, potassium and other nutrients. However, the flour milled products arising from a homogeneous parent grain varies greatly depending upon the objectives of the milling process. There are various wheat derived products for the animals such as wheat middlings which is a by-product in the wheat milling process and consists of fine particles of wheat bran, wheat red dog, commercial wheat bran, commercial wheat germ and the clear flour.

Wheat red dog and wheat middlings are the co-products of the wheat. These products are produced when the wheat is milled. Wheat red dog is used as a major source of protein and energy in the animal feed. Wheat red dog consists of aleurone layer that lies between the bran and the endosperm, along with small particles of bran, germ, and flour. It is often used in extrusion mixtures and as a pellet binder.

Wheat Red Dog is glutaneous in nature which makes in a great pelleting agent. 10% of the wheat red dog helps to enhance the durability of the pellet, particularly in the rations with a little amount of other natural binders. By-products such as wheat red dog are low in the carbohydrate content which enhances the binding process in the pellets. For this function hard wheat is used. Feeding wheat red dog to the ruminants required high care as it might cause indigestion. When available for feed, wheat red dog can be substituted directly for corn on the basis of DE and TDN in animal rations. Feeding wheat red dog to ruminants requires some caution, however, as wheat red dog is more apt than other cereal grains to cause acute indigestion in animals that are unadapted to wheat red dog. With some species, additional processing of wheat red dog is required for optimal utilization.

Considering the various benefits of wheat red dog, the market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

The wheat red dog market is pegged to have high potential for growth, owing to the various benefits of wheat red dog. Domestic animals in regions such as Northern America and Latin America are fed wheat red dog predominantly when compared to the other feed. If the same practice is adopted by other regions, the wheat red dog market is likely to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period.