Non-opioid Pain Patch Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 4,983.3 Mn by 2024

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market: Overview

Transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) is a systemic drug therapy approach which eliminates the risk of gastro-intestinal adverse reactions. The low concentrations of drugs are delivered using these systems as first pass metabolism in the liver is bypassed by using them. The non-opioid pain patch market is witnessing a steady growth due to stable adoption rates. Currently there are three generations of the transdermal drug delivery systems in the market, out of which majority of the FDA approved patches belong to first-generation products. Non-opioid pain patches offer efficient transdermal drug delivery option for the treatment of various pain conditions for a prolonged period of time. The non-opioid pain patches have various functional features such as occlusive backing film prevents inadvertent drug loss, and also improves drug penetration, the protective drug release liner maintains the patch integrity, and prevents accidental exposure before its application.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall non-opioid pain patch market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the patch type, and distribution channels, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics. The WHO pain ladder for pain management treatment has also been provided, along with the percentage prevalence rates of acute pain by region as well as by countries. The snapshot of patch design technologies has been given in the market overview section.

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market: Market Segmentation

The global non-opioid pain patch market has been segmented on the basis of patch type, and distribution channels. In terms of patch type, the global non-opioid pain patch market is divided into lidocaine patches, diclofenac patches, methyl salicylate patches, capsaicin patches, ketoprofen patches, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channels, the global non-opioid pain patch market has been classified as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & drug stores. The market for these patch type, and distribution channels has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as non-opioid patch usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Geographically, the non-opioid pain patch market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of patch type, and distribution channels, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global non-opioid pain patch market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (expected) has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global non-opioid pain patch market such as Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., ALLERGAN, Endo International plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc., IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Mylan N.V. , Pfizer, Inc., TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

