Off The Road Tire Market – Modern Equipment for Farming Activities Demands Growth

Off The Road (OTR) Tire Market (Rim Size – <25’’, 29’’-49’’, 51’’-63’’; Tire Type – Radial, Bias; Sales Channel – Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket; Aftermarket Industry – Construction & Mining, Agriculture, Industrial; End Use Industry – Construction and Mining (Excavator, Loader, Dozer, Articulated Dump Truck, Rigid Dump Truck, Motor Scrapper, Motor Grader), Agricultural (Tractors, Agricultural Equipment), Industrial (Electric Rider Trucks, Electric Warehouse Trucks, IC Trucks)Industry, Tire Type, Rim Size, Aftermarket Industry, Sales Channel, and Region) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Growing urbanization and sustained investments in construction are driving the usage of construction vehicles, thus boosting the demand for OTR tires. The Trump government has set plans for an infrastructure investment of US $ 1.7 Trn to develop rural infrastructure, highways and bridges.

Key players operating in the global OTR tire market for automotive include Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, MICHELIN, The Good Year Tire Company, Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L., Yokohama Tire Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Nokian Tyres, China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Quindao Rhino Tyre Co., Ltd., Titan, International Inc., and Balkrishna Industries Limited, Double Coin Tyre Group Ltd., and Triangle Group Co., Ltd.

Off the road (OTR) tires are designed to offer traction to vehicles in uneven terrain and improve stability and performance. OTR tires are incorporated on machinery that are utilized in construction, mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

Increasing population and demand for higher yield is driving the demand for tractors and agriculture equipment vehicles, thereby driving the demand for OTR tires. Increase in preference for using modern equipment for farming activities has boosted the adoption of tractors, which in turn is driving the OTR tire market. China and India lead the global agriculture tractor market in terms of sales and hence, are highly attractive markets for OTR tire. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are investing considerably in construction, thus empl

oying a high numbers of construction vehicles. This, in turn, is driving the OTR tire market. China invested around US$ 9 Bn in construction projects with 16 countries across Europe, as a part of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, in 2017.

Initiation of bilateral agreements and development of intercontinental routes to improve trade are expected to drive the demand for construction vehicles, which in turn is anticipated to boost the OTR tire market. Advent of manufacturing facilities in developing countries is fueling the demand for industrial vehicles, such as warehouse forklifts and trucks, in these countries, thereby propelling the demand for OTR tires.

