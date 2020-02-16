OLED TV 2018 Global Industry Key Companies – Haier Group , Sichuan Changhong , Konka Group Market Analysis And Forecast To 2025
This report studies the global market size of OLED TV in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of OLED TV in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global OLED TV market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competitionlandscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
OLED TVs work on the OLED display technology. They are thinner, lighter, and brighter, and provide better refresh rates and consume less energy compared with its counterparts LCD, plasma, or LED. OLED TVs do not require backlight unlike LED TVs, because each pixel itself emits light, thus making OLED TV contrast electroluminescent. The self-emitting diodes differentiates OLED TV display from others by creating real colors, perfect contrast, and blur-free picture.
OLED TV’s are growing importance on the back of inherent properties such as OLED televisions are brighter, lighter and slimmer than LCD or LED televisions. Enhanced contrast ratio and feature of wide angle display up to 1800 is likely to gain traction of consumers in near future in order to adopt enhanced display technology.
Moreover, importance of OLED televisions are growing in industries and government organizations owing to rising need of advanced, durable and energy efficient electronics. Growing trend of advanced visual technology among the population in urban regions and increasing demand for high-end technology display in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, etc. are some of the key elements driving the growth of OLED televisions market.
In 2017, the global OLED TV market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the OLED TV market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of OLED TV include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the OLED TV include
Pansonic
LG Electronics
Haier Group
Sichuan Changhong
Konka Group
Sony
TCL
Sharp
Hisense
Philips
Market Size Split by Type
1080P
4K
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Home
Commercial
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global OLED TV market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of OLED TV market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global OLED TV manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the OLED TV with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of OLED TV submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of OLED TV market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 OLED TV Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global OLED TV Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 1080P
1.4.3 4K
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global OLED TV Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Home
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pansonic
11.1.1 Pansonic Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.1.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 LG Electronics
11.2.1 LG Electronics Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.2.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Haier Group
11.3.1 Haier Group Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.3.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Sichuan Changhong
11.4.1 Sichuan Changhong Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.4.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Konka Group
11.5.1 Konka Group Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.5.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Sony
11.6.1 Sony Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.6.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 TCL
11.7.1 TCL Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.7.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Sharp
11.8.1 Sharp Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.8.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Hisense
11.9.1 Hisense Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.9.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Philips
11.10.1 Philips Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of OLED TV
11.10.4 OLED TV Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
Continued….
