On-Demand Transportation Market 2018 Analysis By Key Players : BMW Group, Daimler Group, Audi, General Motor, Ford Motor, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Uber, Transdev, Grab, Ola, Lyft, Careem
On-Demand Transportation is an advanced, user-oriented form of public transportation that is characterized by flexible transportation and delivery to destinations based on passenger needs. On-Demand Transportation services are gaining more and more attention due to rising fuel prices, traffic congestion and emissions standards. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that On-Demand Transportation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global On-Demand Transportation marketfor 2018-2023. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of On-Demand Transportation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments: Segmentation by product type: Four Wheeler Micro Mobility Segmentation by application: E-hailing Car Rental Car Sharing Station-Based Mobility Request a Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487787-global-on-d… We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: BMW Group Daimler Group Audi General Motor Ford Motor Toyota Honda Hyundai Uber Transdev Grab Ola Lyft Careem Taxify DIDI Chuxing In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. Research objectives To study and analyze the global On-Demand Transportation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of On-Demand Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global On-Demand Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the On-Demand Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. Table of Contents – Key Points 2018-2023 Global On-Demand Transportation Market Report (Status and Outlook) 