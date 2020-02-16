Packaging Tape Printing Market – Great Opportunities Available for the Vendors 2016 – 2024 | Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company & SIAT S.p.A

Printing on packaging tapes is used to advertise or promote company’s name on the packaging tape. These type of tapes highlight company’s logo and name and enables ease of identification and stock handling. These also makes the merchandise or product aesthetically appealing and, thus, results into easy and instant recognition of the packaged product. These tapes possess high marketing potential, ensure product distinction, enable easy product differentiation, and make the packaged product easily recognizable. Water based ink used in the packaging of products accounts for the highest revenue share of the packaging tape printing market currently.

Packaging Tape Printing Market: Segmentation

The packaging tape printing market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, mechanism, printing ink, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global packaging tape printing market is segmented into hot melt carton sealing type, acrylic carton sealing type, and natural rubber carton sealing type. Considering material, the global packaging tape printing market is segmented into polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others (polyethylene, polyamide, and others). On account of mechanism, the global packaging tape printing market is segmented into flexography, digital printing, screen printing, gravure, lithography, and others (letterpress, offset).

On the basis of printing ink, the global packaging tape printing market is segmented into water-based ink, UV-curable ink, and solvent-based ink. On the basis of end-use industry, the global packaging tape printing market is segmented into food and beverages, consumer durables, transportation and logistics, and others (construction, healthcare, cosmetics, toiletries, and others). On the basis of geography, the global packaging tape printing market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan.

Packaging Tape Printing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in adoption of printing technology on packaging tapes by brand owners is a major factor driving growth of the global packaging tape printing market currently. Moreover, growing demand for innovative printing styles to print packaging tapes and rising demand for aesthetic apparel are key factors fuelling growth of the global packaging tape printing market currently. Besides, growth in the packaging printing industry, rising demand for product differentiation, and technological advancements are also some of the major factors driving the market growth further. Rising printing costs, easy contamination, and evaporation of ink are among the major restraining factors for growth of the global packaging tape printing market.

Packaging Tape Printing Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth in the global packaging tape printing market in the coming years. In the Asia-Pacific region, China and India are expected to witness the highest market growth. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to witness the second highest growth in the global packaging tape printing market, with Turkey being the major growth contributor to the market in the region.