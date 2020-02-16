Personal Dosimeter Market Brief Analysis By Top Key Players

Personal dosimeter is a sophisticated device that monitors the dose of ionizing radiation and warns with an alarm, once the acceptable dose rate limit is exceeded. The alarm released could be audible or visual or both, depending on the device. A personal dosimeter tracks the changes in exposure and keeps an ongoing record of dose gained by the user over time. It is possible to limit total exposure to radiation and control access to radiological area with its combined access control system. The device is user friendly and allows access to the cumulative radiation dose of the user up to a period of three months. Individuals working in nuclear research facilities, nuclear power plant, and medical laboratories are required to constantly monitor their exposure to harmful radiation, and hence they are the main users of personal dosimeter. The global personal dosimeter market is growing substantially owing to the rise in demand for these devices as a result of increasing awareness toward the harmful radiation and its ill effects.

The growth of the market for personal dosimeter is driven by its response to harmful radiations and protecting an individual wearing it in any environment. Increase in use of radiation mediated technology and hazardous effects associated with it are projected to contribute to the growth of the global personal dosimeter market. This is attributed to the device’s ability to monitor the radiation. Manufacturers are focused on enhancing the technology and features of the device so as to make it functional in extreme weather conditions and ideal for emergency services, medical services, nuclear and mining environments, and oil and gas industry globally. Furthermore, the ability to monitor the dose captured by smartphones, computers, and tablets features a lucrative market for personal dosimeters worldwide. However, the market growth is restrained by the high cost of the device. In addition, the varying readings due to the effect of electromagnetic fields might impact the accountability of the device, which might be a setback for the market. Furthermore, the device is found to be sensitive to any type of mechanical jerks, leading to false or inaccurate reading. These negative features may hamper the growth of the market considerably.

The global personal dosimeter market can be segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the market for personal dosimeter can be broadly categorized as non self-reading dosimeter and self-reading dosimeter. Non self-reading dosimeter can be further sub-segmented into film badges, thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD), and optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeter. Self-reading dosimeter comprises of electronic dosimeter. On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, research organizations, and laboratories. The device is mostly used by radiologists, laboratory assistants, medical personnel, and patients.

Geographically, the global market can be distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market owing to high awareness toward the health hazards caused by the harmful radiations and increase in number of skin disorders such as cancer. Europe is gaining a strong position in the market with increase in government initiatives and stringent regulations toward harmful radiation hazards. The Asia market is expected to grow during the forecast period with the increasing use of radiation in medical fields and nuclear plants, and growing awareness about the preventive measures, along with advanced technology.

Key players operating in the market include Landauer, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Radiation Detection Company Inc., ATOMTEX, Panasonic Corporation, Ludlum Measurements, Inc., Fluke Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.