Polyol Sweetener Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2026

Polyol sweetener is gaining worldwide popularity, owing to polyol sweetener’s higher sweetness, lower calorific value, clean and pleasant mouthfeel. Polyol sweetener is also considered as an excellent sweetener as it is much sweeter than table sugar. In the global polyol sweetener market, the demand for polyol sweetener is dominated by North America and Europe. North America is also the world’s largest producer of polyol sweetener in the global sweetener market.

In the global sweetener market, the demand for polyol sweetener is increasing in household purposes, owing to its sugar-free function, which helps in maintaining the sugar level in blood and preventing diabetes. Polyol sweetener has a low glycemic response, which helps in decreasing insulin response and reduces the risk of diabetes. In the global food and beverage industry, the demand for polyol sweetener is increasing as a sugar-free and low-calorie ingredient, owing to the increasing consumption of healthy food products. In the food and confectionary industry, polyol sweetener is beneficial as a sugar replacer in a wide range of products as part of a sugar-free food plan. These sugar-free foods and products consist of chewing gums, sweets, ice cream, baked items and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, polyol sweetener is used in syrups to add a sweet flavor without affecting the efficacy. In addition, polyol sweetener is also used in oral care. Attributing to its multiple health benefits, and rising demand for sugar-free products in the market, the demand for polyol sweetener is expected to increase in the near future.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global polyol sweetener market include Dupont, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Roquette Freres S.A., Sudzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Gulshan Polyols Limited, B Food Science Co., Ltd., Dfi Corporation, Batory Foods, Nutra Food Ingredients and others. Players in the food industry are keen on using polyol sweetener in their production line, which is expected to surge the demand in the near future.

North America is the highest producer and consumer of processed food and companies such as Cargill Incorporated and Archer Daniels Midland Company have presence in the region as the demand for polyol sweetener is expected to increase during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the growing population and food industry in the region, which is resulting in the rapid procurement of polyol sweetener by the key players in the region. In addition, polyol sweeteners are extensively used in Europe, owing to the increasing consumption of processed food. Increasing awareness and urbanization in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to result in an increase in the establishment of food companies during the forecast period.