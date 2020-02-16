RFID Intelligent Packaging Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2019-2027

The RFID intelligent packaging is an emerging technology in the food packaging sector. Although, it still needs its full emergence in the market, its importance has been proved for the maintenance of food quality and safety. These RFIDs are also used in the retail sector, apparel & retail, manufacturing, logistics & supply chain and healthcare industries. The present conditions of the market describes several aspects of intelligent packaging. It first highlights different tools used in intelligent packaging and elucidates the role of these packaging devices for maintaining the quality of different food items in terms of controlling microbial growth and gas concentration, and for providing convenience and easiness to its users in the form of time temperature indication. The intelligent packaging solutions in supply chain management of food products to control theft and counterfeiting conducts and expand the image of the food companies in terms of branding and marketing. In ecommerce and supply chain also we can track products in every point during their transport, including their location, by using the RFID smart and intelligent packaging. RFID labels and tags provide more information to a consumer than a normal label. Shoppers can access the information such as where the package is from or even external links to special offers is all possible through RFID labels. Sensors allow for users to determine the temperature of the package, the quality and maintenance of the product.

Some of the factors that are driving the RFID intelligent packaging market are the change in the consumer lifestyle of buying products and the growing consumer concern for food wastage reduction & demand for smart and functional packaging. The RFID used in the finished goods packaging also uses RFID tags that helps the tracker to track all the goods in a single scan. The restraining factors that are hampering the market growth for the RFID Intelligent Packaging are high price, limited availability, and limited consumer awareness of flexible plastic materials. The other factor is lack of integrators, and complete product designers. Some of the opportunities in the RFID intelligent packaging market are related to the advancements in the printed technology which can upsurge the RFID intelligent packaging market.

The global RFID intelligent packaging market is segmented on the basis of modes, components, end user industries and region. Based on modes, the global RFID intelligent packaging market is segmented into active RFID, passive RFID and semi-passive RFID. On the basis of components the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into tags & labels and readers. By end user industries, the RFID intelligent packaging market is segmented into apparel & retail, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, healthcare and others. The apparel & retail is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the in the RFID intelligent packaging market in the forecast period due to multiple firms using the RFID tags and labels in the apparel and retail goods.

In the region wise study, the global RFID intelligent packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises The United States, Canada and Rest of North America exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure followed by Europe. Asia-pacific is expected to grow fast in the forecast period rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies and presence of the major player that are manufacturing RFID sensors labels and tags and other related products in the region. China represents huge potential for the resettable fuse with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country.

The global RFID intelligent packaging market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and add-on features to gain market share in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are Alien Technology, Applied Wireless RFID, Avery Dennison, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID, Motorola, NXP Semiconductors, Zebra, Honeywell Aidc, Securitag Assembly Group (SAG), Identiv, Omni-ID, Savi Technology, HID Global and RFID Global Solution among others.

