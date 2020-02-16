Rising Disposable Incomes Boosts Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Nutraceuticals have medicinal properties to treat or prevent diseases and they are food or parts of foods in the form of nutrients. Nutraceuticals foods have high antioxidant properties and are beneficial in fighting the causes of anti-aging. The free radicals produced by the body when cells in our body use oxygen, may cause oxidative damage to the body. Thus, these nutraceuticals help in preventing the side effects of those free radicals.

Moreover, the human nature to remain young always has made popular the anti-aging medicines in the market. The rising disposable incomes and health awareness among people are expected to boost the anti-aging market in the near future.

Nutraceutical ingredients are one of the best options available among other anti-aging alternatives. Moreover, nutraceuticals ingredients are herbal and they may not have side effects as compared to the other available alternatives in the market.

Nutraceuticals are highly beneficial in fighting the cause of anti-aging and this is the basic reason driving the growth of the anti-aging neutraceutical ingredients market. The developing regions namely Asia Pacific is expected to have high growth rate as compared to the developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Growing economies in Asia Pacific are expected to witness high growth in both consumption and development of the neutraceutical ingredients market. Mainly countries like Russia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, Mexico and Poland are expected to witness high growth. Rising consumer incomes and the proposed investment in China is expected to see high growth and is predicted to surpass North America and Europe by 2020.

Some of the major players in the anti-aging neutraceutical ingredients market are Alberto Culver Company, Allergan Inc, Avon Products Inc, Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Unilever PLC, Chanel SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Christian Dior, Procter & Gamble, Clarins, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, General Nutrition Centers Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Merck & Company Incorporated, L\’Oréal SA, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Incorporated, Robanda International, Revlon Inc, SkinMedica Inc, among others.

